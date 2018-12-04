Ternio Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded down 30.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Ternio token can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and BitForex. Ternio has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $89,723.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ternio has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.02296679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00149483 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00192770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.74 or 0.10575328 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ternio Profile

Ternio’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 999,924,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,274,561 tokens. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio. The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

