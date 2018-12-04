Terra Firma Capital Co. (TII) Director Buys C$49,000.00 in Stock

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII) Director Miroslav Jerry Patava bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00.

CVE:TII traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 37,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,402. Terra Firma Capital Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$0.71. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.96.

Terra Firma Capital Company Profile

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

