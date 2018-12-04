The Carlyle Group (CG) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CG. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.04 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Hill acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $100,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,519.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

