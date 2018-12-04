The Castle Group (CAGU) and Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) Head to Head Comparison

The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) and Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Wyndham Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Wyndham Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Castle Group and Wyndham Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Castle Group $26.25 million 0.16 $100,000.00 N/A N/A Wyndham Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Castle Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wyndham Worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Castle Group and Wyndham Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Castle Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Wyndham Worldwide 1 2 5 0 2.50

Wyndham Worldwide has a consensus price target of $143.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Wyndham Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wyndham Worldwide is more favorable than The Castle Group.

Dividends

Wyndham Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share. The Castle Group does not pay a dividend. Wyndham Worldwide has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares The Castle Group and Wyndham Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Castle Group 1.16% 22.79% 2.13% Wyndham Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wyndham Worldwide beats The Castle Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Castle Group

The Castle Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand. The company also provides reservations staffing and operation, advertising, sales and marketing, and accounting services to property owners. The Castle Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. believes in putting the world on vacation. Its global presence in 110 countries at more than 220 vacation ownership resorts and affiliated exchange properties distinguishes Wyndham Destinations as the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, with North America’s largest professionally managed rental business. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

