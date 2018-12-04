The Medicines (MDCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “The Medicines Company reported dismal third-quarter results with earnings and sales missing estimates. However, the company's pipeline boasts a potential blockbuster candidate, inclisiran, being developed for hypercholesterolemia. Moreover, the company implemented a workforce lay-off last year for better alignment of its cost and structure. We are also encouraged by The Medicines Co.’s regular divestiture of non-core products. This will optimize its capital structure and enhance its liquidity position. However, with divestment of its marketed products, the company’s ability to successfully develop and bring in new products to the market is highly important for growth. Any regulatory setback will weigh heavily on the stock. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDCO. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut The Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Medicines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut The Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $46.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCO opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of ($3.30) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. The Medicines had a negative net margin of 668.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,477.75%. The Medicines’s revenue was down 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Medicines will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher T. Cox acquired 50,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $992,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,876.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in The Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in The Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Medicines by 32.2% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

