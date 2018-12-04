Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

TBPH has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Swann set a $38.00 price target on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $28.22 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.08. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 505.90% and a negative net margin of 513.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 6,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $182,200.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.