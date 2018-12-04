Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Thermo Fisher outperformed its industry in the past three months. The company saw strength in all end markets categorized by customer type or geography in the last reported quarter. It particularly registered solid international performance with strong growth in Asia-Pacific including China. Also, a series of product launches with progress in precision medicine initiatives aided its performance. The company’s recently-closed acquisition of Advanced Bioprocessing business from BD should add complementary cell culture products to Thermo Fisher’s bioproduction offerings. Also, the company’s initiative to buy Gatan to boost electron microscopy suite buoys optimism. On the flip side, Thermo Fisher’s business segments are getting impacted by unfavorable business mix. Also, competitive headwinds and escalating costs pose a threat.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.45.

NYSE TMO opened at $251.98 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $181.51 and a fifty-two week high of $253.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

In related news, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 17,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $4,257,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,144,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,527 shares of company stock valued at $36,467,332. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,271,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,144,489,000 after buying an additional 347,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,233,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,158,932,000 after buying an additional 226,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,412,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,761,820,000 after buying an additional 2,482,783 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,499,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,586,310,000 after buying an additional 1,016,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,095,142,000 after buying an additional 104,302 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

