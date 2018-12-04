TheStreet Downgrades Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to C+

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.84.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $115.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $497,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $913,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 869,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,808,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6,078.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 69,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 68,448 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

