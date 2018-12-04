TheStreet Upgrades Splunk (SPLK) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Splunk to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Splunk from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.31.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $110.07 on Friday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $76.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 2.13.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $480.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,944,375.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,396,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,032 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,864. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Splunk by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $91,819,000 after acquiring an additional 130,133 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Cowen Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,962,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 838,913 shares of the software company’s stock worth $101,433,000 after acquiring an additional 238,402 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

