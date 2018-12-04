Thomas L. Beaudoin Sells 8,310 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $133,209.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,503.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $536.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 540,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after buying an additional 161,584 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 373,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 36,159 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

