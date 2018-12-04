Thor Industries (THO) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $63.32 and last traded at $63.71, with a volume of 1021111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

Specifically, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 5,028 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $350,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.74 per share, with a total value of $408,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Thor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.36). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,409,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,116,000 after buying an additional 45,427 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Thor Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 5,014.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 352,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after buying an additional 345,972 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

