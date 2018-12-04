Ties.DB Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $125.00 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Ties.DB has a total market capitalization of $318,682.00 and $125.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ties.DB token can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.02286039 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00150085 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00192432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.43 or 0.10601789 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB launched on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network.

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

