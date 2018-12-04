Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Given a $130.00 Price Target at HSBC

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has been given a $130.00 price target by stock analysts at HSBC in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TIF. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.52.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TIF traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.18. 23,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,891. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.96, for a total transaction of $1,138,588.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francesco Trapani purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 174.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Impax Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 266.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.