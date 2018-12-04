Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $9.44 Million Position in Centene Corp (CNC)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,303 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at $122,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.93. 317,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $94.69 and a 52-week high of $148.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Centene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. MED increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,800 shares of company stock worth $4,957,590. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

