Tiverton Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in MEDNAX Inc (MD)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,250 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of MEDNAX worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,352,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,720,000 after buying an additional 227,101 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 41.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,254,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,837,000 after buying an additional 954,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,226,000 after buying an additional 50,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,764,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after buying an additional 500,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after buying an additional 43,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded MEDNAX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Leerink Swann upgraded MEDNAX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MEDNAX from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of MD traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $40.68. 134,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,756. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MEDNAX Inc has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.15 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

