TiVo Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TIVO)

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th.

TiVo has a payout ratio of 109.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TiVo to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Shares of TiVo stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.55. TiVo has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of -0.25.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.44). TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TiVo will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TiVo from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TiVo from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TiVo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

