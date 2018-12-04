Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,365,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 440,827 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $276,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,913,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,742,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,106,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,637,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,127,000 after buying an additional 309,953 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 58.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,075,000 after buying an additional 636,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 26.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after buying an additional 351,292 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $52.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised Toll Brothers to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $46.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

