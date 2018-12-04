Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Stake Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 130.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,787,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143,480 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $125,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 3.2% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Toll Brothers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 50,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 484,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 7.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 4.5% during the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Bank of America set a $47.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho set a $46.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 6.98. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $52.73.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

