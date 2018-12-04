Toronto Dominion Bank Has $601.55 Million Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,379 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Apple worth $601,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.9% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.8% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 57,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $22,911,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at $20,950,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $184.82 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.24 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $877.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

