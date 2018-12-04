Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE:TD opened at $55.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.509 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.