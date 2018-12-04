Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

NYSE:TD opened at $55.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.509 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Analyst Recommendations for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply