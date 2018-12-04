Tower International Inc (TOWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.71 Million

Analysts expect Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) to post sales of $526.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tower International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $524.90 million to $528.95 million. Tower International reported sales of $538.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower International will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tower International.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $524.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Tower International had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TOWR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tower International from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tower International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE TOWR opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.10. Tower International has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Tower International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Tower International’s payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower International in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower International in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Tower International in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tower International in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tower International by 47.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

