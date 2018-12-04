Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.07% of ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $905,000 Stake in ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT (LRGF)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/tower-research-capital-llc-trc-has-905000-stake-in-ishares-tr-edge-msci-multifact-lrgf.html.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.