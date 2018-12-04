Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,116 Shares of PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES SHORT MID (MYY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES SHORT MID (NYSEARCA:MYY) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.06% of PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES SHORT MID worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:MYY opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. PROSHARES TR/PROSHARES SHORT MID has a one year low of $41.35 and a one year high of $48.12.

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

