Traders Purchase Large Volume of AXA Equitable Call Options (EQH)

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,143 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 991% compared to the typical volume of 288 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Axa sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $1,184,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get AXA Equitable alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AXA Equitable by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,848,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after buying an additional 233,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AXA Equitable by 308.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 269,869 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AXA Equitable by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 57,956 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AXA Equitable by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after buying an additional 86,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in AXA Equitable by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,097,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after buying an additional 225,399 shares during the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. AXA Equitable has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXA Equitable will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/traders-purchase-large-volume-of-axa-equitable-call-options-eqh.html.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.