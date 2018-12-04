Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cadence Design Systems Put Options (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,844 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 650% compared to the typical daily volume of 246 put options.

In related news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 32,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $1,466,957.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,584.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,471 shares of company stock worth $9,763,272 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 251,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $532.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

