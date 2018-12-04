Traders Purchase Large Volume of Pretium Resources Put Options (PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 13,744 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,772% compared to the average daily volume of 355 put options.

PVG opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.04.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $130,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth about $177,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

