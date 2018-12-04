Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vonage Put Options (VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,005 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,613% compared to the typical volume of 54 put options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, November 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Vonage has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.73.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $261.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.91 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $5,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,553,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,269,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David T. Pearson sold 159,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $2,143,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,521.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,411,995 shares of company stock valued at $31,232,935 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,632,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,126 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/traders-purchase-large-volume-of-vonage-put-options-vg.html.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.