Traders Sell Chevron (CVX) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) on strength during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $184.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $285.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $101.31 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Chevron had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Chevron traded up $1.73 for the day and closed at $120.67Specifically, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,126,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,247,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

The company has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pope Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,326,297,000 after buying an additional 1,897,503 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

