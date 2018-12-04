Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,757 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Delek US were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Delek US by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Delek US by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Delek US by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 1,712.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period.

Get Delek US alerts:

NYSE:DK opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other Delek US news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 1,500 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $60,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/trexquant-investment-lp-cuts-holdings-in-delek-us-holdings-inc-dk.html.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.