Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 15,252 Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $178,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

In related news, Director Deborah B. Dunie bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.80 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/trexquant-investment-lp-purchases-shares-of-15252-alliant-energy-co-lnt.html.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.