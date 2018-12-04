Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 5,161 Wix.Com Ltd (WIX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 2,747.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Wix.Com by 175,050.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wix.Com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wix.Com by 403.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $155.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

