Trican Well Service (TCW) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at National Bank Financial

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCW. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Evercore downgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$3.15 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.08.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TSE:TCW opened at C$1.32 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$1.20 and a twelve month high of C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$253.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post -0.0199999969696974 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trican Well Service news, insider Shaun Patrick Kelly acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.