Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Director Acquires $511,624.96 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Stephen M. Zide purchased 10,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $511,624.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,129.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.31. 475,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,481. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.48.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Trinseo had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSE. Barclays decreased their price target on Trinseo from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trinseo from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 price target on Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,970,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,765,000 after acquiring an additional 454,842 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,486,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3,823.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 281,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,578,000 after acquiring an additional 208,345 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 291,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 186,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

