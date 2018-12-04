Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Stake Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,667 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,761 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 58.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,864 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 17.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,987,460 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $561,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,755 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $377,803,000 after purchasing an additional 243,441 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $45,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

