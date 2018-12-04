Twin Disc (TWIN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Twin Disc stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. 6,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.59. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $228.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $74.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twin Disc by 1.3% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 428,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Twin Disc by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 21.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.