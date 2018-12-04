Twitter Inc (TWTR) Position Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,363 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,841 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Twitter by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Twitter by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $182,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $35,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,739,811 shares of company stock worth $238,669,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 561.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.30.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

