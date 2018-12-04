U.S. Global Investors (GROW) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $1.17 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 29.56%.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

