U S Global Investors Inc Acquires New Holdings in Hecla Mining (HL)

U S Global Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,744,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,000. Hecla Mining accounts for approximately 3.7% of U S Global Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc owned about 0.58% of Hecla Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13,731.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.43. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.34 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “U S Global Investors Inc Acquires New Holdings in Hecla Mining (HL)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/u-s-global-investors-inc-acquires-new-holdings-in-hecla-mining-hl.html.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.