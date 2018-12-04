U S Global Investors Inc Has $1.70 Million Position in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

U S Global Investors Inc lowered its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $1,704,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 119,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,327,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 403,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,805,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in S&P Global by 60.4% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 163.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $41,289.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $56,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $184.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $162.25 and a 52 week high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 340.41%. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

