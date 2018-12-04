U S Global Investors Inc Raises Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)

U S Global Investors Inc increased its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBM opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 3.09. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

