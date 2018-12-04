UGI (UGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.29

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.29 and last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 38214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.59.
Several brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of UGI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.
The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. UGI had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.
In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $4,979,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,372.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 9,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $525,600.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at $820,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,279 shares of company stock worth $6,221,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
