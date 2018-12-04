UGI (UGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.29

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.29 and last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 38214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of UGI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. UGI had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $4,979,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,372.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 9,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $525,600.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at $820,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,279 shares of company stock worth $6,221,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

