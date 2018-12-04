Under Armour Inc (UA) Receives $16.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.43.

UA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research set a $20.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen set a $21.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

NYSE:UA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,192,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.58 and a beta of -0.54. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,685,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,336,000 after purchasing an additional 186,396 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 22.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,088,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,267,000 after purchasing an additional 934,098 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,751,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,004,000 after purchasing an additional 731,165 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,591,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,890,000 after purchasing an additional 182,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 30.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,362,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,803,000 after purchasing an additional 548,557 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

