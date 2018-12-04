Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Trading 28.8% Higher Over Last Week

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market cap of $717,813.00 and $131.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

UFO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,717,252,512 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

Uniform Fiscal Object can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

