Unilever NV (UN) Stake Boosted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Unilever were worth $28,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UN. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

UN stock opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Unilever’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UN. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Unilever to $65.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

