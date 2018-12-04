Unilever (UNIA) Given a €51.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report released on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays set a €54.40 ($63.26) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.50 ($51.74) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.29 ($59.64).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.