Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 114,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.31% of CoreSite Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,750,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,821,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47,623 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 720,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,126,000 after purchasing an additional 321,008 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,531,000 after purchasing an additional 137,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Cowen lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup set a $104.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.15.

In other CoreSite Realty news, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $57,174.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $409,570.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,788,611.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $580,721. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $118.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

