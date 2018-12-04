Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,743 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,172,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,445,080,000 after acquiring an additional 134,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,582,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,600,000 after acquiring an additional 197,188 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,617,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $871,106,000 after acquiring an additional 170,410 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,643,463 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $636,519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 32.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,956,071 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $470,996,000 after acquiring an additional 474,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.85.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $221.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $207.90 and a 1-year high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

