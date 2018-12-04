United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Stake Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 103.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 93.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $190.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Rentals from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $175.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.69.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,452.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $259,276.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $838,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

