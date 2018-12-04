United Services Automobile Association Acquires 39,921 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $27,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9,319.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 982,385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 277.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 759,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 557,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,460,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,567,000 after purchasing an additional 445,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,623,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,211,739,000 after purchasing an additional 350,087 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 793,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,126,000 after purchasing an additional 275,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG opened at $186.95 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $145.78 and a 1-year high of $191.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Scotiabank set a $183.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.27.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Services Automobile Association Acquires 39,921 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/united-services-automobile-association-acquires-39921-shares-of-simon-property-group-inc-spg.html.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.