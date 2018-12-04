United Services Automobile Association Has $24.26 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.50% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index worth $24,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 92,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $40.40.

